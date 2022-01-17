Who will be AAP's CM face in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal makes important announcement

As the election season in India is advancing in full flow, political parties have started announcing their list of candidates who will be contesting the assembly polls. Amid this, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has made an important announcement.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, said on Monday that the party’s Chief Minister face for Punjab in the upcoming assembly elections will be announced tomorrow, January 18, at 12 pm, as per news agency ANI.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal, who is the current Chief Minister of Delhi, had announced that the people of Punjab will have the option of deciding who will be the chief minister face of the party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oX3NBAiZI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Announcing the same, Kejriwal has launched a phone number where people could send in their suggestions till 5 pm on January 17. Making this crucial announcement, he further clarified that he himself is not in the running.

Kejriwal, during a press conference, had said, “This is for the first time in history that a party is asking people of a state for their CM choice.” The national convener of AAP further added, “I asked Bhagwant Mann, should we declare your name? But he refused, and suggested we ask the public instead.”

Several media reports suggest that Bhagwant Mann, who is the chief of AAP’s Punjab unit, will be the frontrunner to be the chief minister candidate in the poll-bound state. Mann currently represents the Sangrur constituency in Lok Sabha.

Arvind Kejriwal also expressed confidence regarding winning the upcoming elections in Punjab, stating that AAP is expected to win 57 to 60 seats out of the 117 seats in the state.

As per the Election Commission, the Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 14, and the votes will be counted on March 10. The Congress party is in power in Punjab, with Charanjit Singh Channi as the current chief minister.