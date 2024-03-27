Twitter
Who was Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Mission, who died at 95?

Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, died at 95 due to age-related ailments.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 08:14 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, the 16th president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, was born in 1929 in Tamil Nadu, India. He was raised by his aunt, and finished secondary school in Chennai in 1946. He joined the Ramakrishna Math in 1952 and was elected president in 2017. Smaranananda received initiation in 1952 and took vows of Brahmacharya in 1956 and Sannyasa in 1960. Over the years, he held various positions within the organization, including trustee, general secretary, and vice-president. After the 15th president, Swami Atmasthananda, passed away in 2017, Swami Smaranananda was elected as his successor.

Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, died at 95 due to age-related ailments, according to Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the death of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

"Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relationship with him over the years." PM Modi posted on X.

"I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti." PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed deepest condolence to all Swami Smaranananda Maharaj's fellow monks, followers and devotees
"Deeply saddened at the news of the demise tonight of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the Revered President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees" Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

-With Inputs from ANI

