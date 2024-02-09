Who was Shiv Sena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, shot dead during Facebook live?

A viral video of the incident showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder as he was live on Facebook with Noronha, a local activist. Sounds of three other shots being fired are also heard in the clip.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and the son of ex-MLA, Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by local social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday in Mumbai. Noronha also ended his life by shooting self, police said.

Who was Abhishek Ghosalkar?

Abhishek Ghosalkar's father is Vinod Goshalkar, an old-timer of Uddhav Thackeray's party. He was the chairman of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board. He was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014 and was earlier a corporator in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Abhishek Ghosalkar himself had a long-standing association with Shive Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction).

Abhishek Ghoshalkar's wife has also been a councilor. This family has a stronghold in the Borivali assembly constituency of Mumbai.

For the unversed, this is the second such incident in the month of January. Earlier, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition leaders. The BJP MLA is currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders put the state government in the dock and raised questions about the incident. State Congress chief Nana Patole said that the incident marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj' in the state.

"There is no rule of law in Maharashtra. Law and order have utterly collapsed in the state. Consistent firing by the MLAs of the ruling party marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj'", Patole said while speaking to ANI.