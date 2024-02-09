Who was Shiv Sena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, shot dead during Facebook live?

Twitter
Headlines

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Most balls faced by a batter in one IPL match

Players with most runs in IPL history without a duck

9 inspirational messages by Shweta Tiwari

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

HomeIndia

India

Who was Shiv Sena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, shot dead during Facebook live?

A viral video of the incident showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder as he was live on Facebook with Noronha, a local activist. Sounds of three other shots being fired are also heard in the clip.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 08:34 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and the son of ex-MLA, Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by local social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday in Mumbai. Noronha also ended his life by shooting self, police said.

A viral video of the incident showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder as he was live on Facebook with Noronha, a local activist. Sounds of three other shots being fired are also heard in the clip.

Who was Abhishek Ghosalkar?

Abhishek Ghosalkar's father is Vinod Goshalkar, an old-timer of Uddhav Thackeray's party. He was the chairman of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board. He was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014 and was earlier a corporator in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Abhishek Ghosalkar himself had a long-standing association with Shive Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction). 

Abhishek Ghoshalkar's wife has also been a councilor. This family has a stronghold in the Borivali assembly constituency of Mumbai.

For the unversed, this is the second such incident in the month of January. Earlier, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition leaders. The BJP MLA is currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders put the state government in the dock and raised questions about the incident. State Congress chief Nana Patole said that the incident marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj' in the state.

"There is no rule of law in Maharashtra. Law and order have utterly collapsed in the state. Consistent firing by the MLAs of the ruling party marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj'", Patole said while speaking to ANI.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this superstar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's original choice for Anand, actor rejected film as...

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE