Prithviraj Raj Singh Oberoi, patriarch of Oberoi Hotels, dies at 94

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, passed away on November 14 (Tuesday), HT reported quoting a spokeswoman of the Oberoi Group as saying.

Affectionately called 'Biki', Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi or PRS Oberoi was born in New Delhi in 1929. PRS Oberoi was the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. He was also the chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, the major shareholder of EIH Limited. His father late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi was the founder of The Oberoi Group.

"In addition to providing leadership for the management of luxury hotels in several countries, Oberoi has been instrumental in pioneering the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. The Oberoi brand has come to represent fine luxury hotels," reads the Oberoi Group website.

"PRS Oberoi is credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travellers map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities."