Headlines

Cricket unplugged: Pakistan’s TV show 'The Pavilion' sets a standard of excellence in analysis

Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

This IAS officer worked in UN, quit civil services to make films, won National Award, but debut film flopped when...

Prithviraj Raj Singh Oberoi, patriarch of Oberoi Hotels, dies at 94

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate who has assets worth Rs 600 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cricket unplugged: Pakistan’s TV show 'The Pavilion' sets a standard of excellence in analysis

Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate who has assets worth Rs 600 crore

Greatest comebacks in WWE history

India vs New Zealand: Results of last 5 ODI matches

World Cup 2023 players with most ODI runs in Wankhede Stadium

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

This IAS officer worked in UN, quit civil services to make films, won National Award, but debut film flopped when...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film beats Jawan, Gadar 2's second day hauls; crosses Rs 100 crore

HomeIndia

India

Prithviraj Raj Singh Oberoi, patriarch of Oberoi Hotels, dies at 94

Affectionately called 'Biki', Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi or PRS Oberoi was born in New Delhi in 1929.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, passed away on November 14 (Tuesday), HT reported quoting a spokeswoman of the Oberoi Group as saying.

Affectionately called 'Biki', Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi or PRS Oberoi was born in New Delhi in 1929. PRS Oberoi was the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. He was also the chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, the major shareholder of EIH Limited. His father late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi was the founder of The Oberoi Group.

"In addition to providing leadership for the management of luxury hotels in several countries, Oberoi has been instrumental in pioneering the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. The Oberoi brand has come to represent fine luxury hotels," reads the Oberoi Group website.

"PRS Oberoi is credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travellers map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This IAS officer worked in UN, quit civil services to make films, won National Award, but debut film flopped when...

Viral video: Dog stuns internet by nailing math questions like a pro

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Opposed, suppressed Mandal Commission report: HM Amit Shah attacks Congress on OBC welfare

World Cup 2023 semi-final schedule: Teams, fixtures, venues and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE