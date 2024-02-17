Twitter
Who Is Shahjahan Sheikh? TMC leader and ‘Bhai’ behind Sandeshkhali violence, accused by BJP for sexual abuse

Sheikh Shahjahan is charged with numerous crimes ranging from money laundering to harassment.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

Conflicts soar in Sandeshkhali, an assembly constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, over allegations of harassment and exploitation by local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Sandeshkhali came to the limelight on January 7 when an Enforcement Directorate team reached here to raid local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s house regarding the public distribution system scam, and were then targetted by a mob.

Even as Sheikh Shahjahan has escaped arrest, since February 7, villagers spearheaded by local women have held violent protests against alleged harassment and exploitation by local TMC leaders.

Shahjahan is accused of numerous crimes ranging from money laundering to harassment. He is still absconding.

While the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the soaring conflicts, the BJP and Congress have accused the TMC chief of supporting those accused of sexual exploitation.

"Sheikh Shahjahan and his gang established a 'reign of terror' where the dignity and modesty of women from the SC and ST communities have been repeatedly violated," Leader of opposition in West Bengal and BJP Nandigram MLA wrote on X on February 11.

Union minister Smriti Irani had also condemned Mamata Banerjee alleging that young Hindu married women are being intentionally attacked in Sandeshkhali.

“Mamata Banerjee is known for the genocide of Hindus. She will now allow her men to pick young married Hindu women to be raped in the TMC office…” she said on February 12.

On Friday, Senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress were barred by police from visiting the conflict-ridden Sandeshkhali, triggering political tensions in the state.

Who is Sheikh Shahjahan?

Shahjahan Sheikh, 42, is famously called "Bhai", who began working as a part-time worker in the fisheries of the Sandeshkhali block in North 24 Parganas near the Bangladesh border.

Sheikh started as a worker in fisheries and brick kilns in Sandeshkhali. He is the oldest of four siblings.

Sheikh stepped into politics in 2004 as a union leader in the brick kilns. He later joined the local CPI(M) unit, maintaining his status despite the changing political inclination in West Bengal.

Popular for powerful speeches and organisational skills, Sheikh garnered the attention of the Trinamool Congress in 2012.

The 42-year-old worked under the mentorship of the then TMC national general secretary Mukul Roy and North 24 Parganas TMC district president Jyotipriyo Mullick. He quickly soared to power, becoming a close associate of Mullick.

In 2018, Sheikh became famous as the deputy head of the Sarberia Agarhati gram panchayat. His younger brothers are also active TMC workers. They also manage his business, including land dealings. Sheikh is also approached for conflict resolution, resolving family disputes and land disagreements.

According to a local TMC leader, quoted by news agency PTI, Sheikh holds respect and fear in the area. "To some, he is a messiah; to his detractors, he is a terror. He carries a Robin Hood image in the area," the TMC leader said.

Despite being engrossed in criminal cases, he has played a vital role in combating child trafficking, gaining recognition for his efforts in making Sarberia Agarhati gram panchayat a 'Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat' in 2019.

After the violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers in Sandeshkhali post-Lok Sabha elections in June 2019, resulting in numerous deaths on both sides, Sheikh was accused and named in a murder FIR filed in link with the incident.

 
