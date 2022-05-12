Who is Mukul Goel, IIT Delhi graduate sacked as UP DGP for 'neglecting work'?

Mukul Goel is a 1987-batch officer.

Mukul Goel, a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was on Wednesday sacked as the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) over accusations of "inefficiency". The UP administration said the officer had been neglecting work and disobeying orders. He has been shunted to a low profile position, DGP, Civil Defence. A UP government statement said the officer had not been taking interest in work. The Yogi Adityanath government has given additional charge of the state's police chief to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

Who is Mukul Goel?

Mukul Goel is a 1987-batch officer. He was appointed as the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Born in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Goel is an engineer by training. He has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He had also served as the additional director general of the Border Security Force.

Goel has been the police chief of Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Saharanpur. He has also served as DIG in Bareilly, Kanpur and Agra.

In 2000, he was suspended after the murder of BJP legislator Nirbhay Pal Sharma. In September 2007, Goel was among the 24 IPS officers suspended by then UP CM Mayawati over some FIRs. He was later reinstated by the Akhilesh Yadav government.