Who is Mohit Pandey? Lucknow man chosen as priest of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a significant pilgrimage for the people of the Hindu religion. The temple will be inaugurated on November 24, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohit Pandey has been chosen as one of 50 priests for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, he is currently pursuing the MA (Acharya) programme at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) in Tirupati.

Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was chosen following a rigorous selection process that included interviews with over 3,000 applicants from all around India. He is currently undergoing a six-month training period before his appointment. This time is not just to polish his current abilities but also to provide him with the resources he needs to carry out his responsibilities with accuracy and integrity.

Mohit Pandey studied at Venkateswara Vedic University after finishing his studies in Samaveda. Mohit Pandey is preparing for his PhD after receiving his Acharya degree. Mohit has been studying the Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth's religion and rituals for the past seven years. For the past 23 years, students have been receiving Vedic instruction in this location.

People all over social media have been congratulating Mohit on this achievement.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple priest: Recruitment process

3,000 priests applied for recruitment in the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra officially announced the posts on Monday. Of the total 3000 applications, 200 are shortlisted for the interview round based on their merit, said a trust official.

The selected 200 candidates will then appear for an interview round, scheduled to be held at Karsevak Puram, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) headquarters in Ayodhya.

Only 20 candidates will be selected by a three-member penal who will select these candidates. The penal will include a Hindu preacher from Vrindavan, Jaykant Mishra, and two mahants, Satyanarayan Das and Nandini Sharan from Ayodhya.

