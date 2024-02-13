Twitter
India

Who is Ajay Mishra Teni and how is he connected with this year's farmers' protest?

The tragic event, which occurred in 2021, saw four farmers fatally mowed down by a car while staging protests.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday at the Shambhu border crossing between Punjab and Haryana, tear gas and water cannons were deployed as clashes erupted between farmers and authorities. Responding to the use of force, the farmers also retaliated. The confrontation unfolded as farmers from both states gathered at the border, determined to march to the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call.

The mass mobilisation, which is similar to the 2020-21 protests, saw around 200 farmer unions and an estimated one lakh farmers from neighbouring states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, rallying towards Delhi.

Visuals from the scene depicted thick smoke engulfing the area, hindering visibility, as hundreds of farmers, supporters, and media personnel scrambled amidst the chaos triggered by tear gas shelling.

The protest, organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, spearheaded by leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, has underscored 12 key demands presented to the central government.

Among the demands voiced by the farmers, justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident looms large, and MoS Ajay Mishra is again at the centre of all of it.

Who is Ajay Mishra Teni and what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

The tragic event, which occurred in 2021, saw four farmers fatally mowed down by a car while staging protests against the now repealed farm laws. 

Allegations of retaliation resulted in the deaths of a driver and two BJP workers. 

Ajay Kumar Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, was charged of murder and criminal conspiracy by a special investigation team of the UP Police, as he was allegedly driving the vehicle.

What are the other demands?

In addition to seeking justice for the victims and withdrawal of cases against protesters, the farmers have outlined a comprehensive set of demands. These include the enactment of legislation ensuring a minimum support price for all crops, debt waivers, pension schemes for farmers and labourers, and the scrapping of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

Furthermore, the farmers advocate for the reintroduction of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, emphasising consent and fair compensation. They also call for enhancements to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, proposing increased employment opportunities and wages linked to farming.

Echoing widespread support for the 'Delhi Chalo' movement, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait emphasised the significance of addressing issues such as MSP legislation and the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, which resonate with farming communities across the nation.

