Breaking News: WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal resign

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta's Director of Public Policy in India Rajiv Aggarwal have resigned from their posts.