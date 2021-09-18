What Captain Amarinder Singh said after resigning as Punjab CM

Headlines

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's the next step for selected candidates? How to check here

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

क्या आप जानते हैं इन जानी-मानी कंपनियों का पुराना नाम?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

HomeIndia

India

What Captain Amarinder Singh said after resigning as Punjab CM

Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to announce his resignation as he shared a picture of himself with the Punjab Governor this evening

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2021, 05:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Saturday (September 18), Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab. As per sources, he had already informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi about his decision that he felt humiliated. 

Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to announce his resignation as he shared a picture of himself with the Punjab Governor this evening.

He said that he spoke to the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday morning, and had informed her about his resignation. After resigning, Capt Amarinder Singh addressed the media saying that he had informed Sonia Gandhi about his decision and the Congress party is free to make anyone who they have faith in the next CM of Punjab. 

He further added, "This is the third time this has happened; MLAs were called to Delhi for the second time and then again for a third time at the Congress Legislative Party meeting. If there is any element of doubt over my ability, I feel humiliated."

However, he did not discuss his future endeavours with the media. He stated that he has not decided anything yet. "Will let you know what I decide," said Capt Amarinder Singh. 

He further added, "As a Congress chief minister, I will remain in the party, talk to my associates and decide the future course of politics."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's the next step for selected candidates? How to check here

Manipur Police team meets victims of parade incident, begins process of recording statements

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE