What Captain Amarinder Singh said after resigning as Punjab CM

Ahead of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Saturday (September 18), Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab. As per sources, he had already informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi about his decision that he felt humiliated.

Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to announce his resignation as he shared a picture of himself with the Punjab Governor this evening.

Submitted my resignation to Honble Governor. pic.twitter.com/sTH9Ojfvrh — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 18, 2021

He said that he spoke to the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday morning, and had informed her about his resignation. After resigning, Capt Amarinder Singh addressed the media saying that he had informed Sonia Gandhi about his decision and the Congress party is free to make anyone who they have faith in the next CM of Punjab.

He further added, "This is the third time this has happened; MLAs were called to Delhi for the second time and then again for a third time at the Congress Legislative Party meeting. If there is any element of doubt over my ability, I feel humiliated."

However, he did not discuss his future endeavours with the media. He stated that he has not decided anything yet. "Will let you know what I decide," said Capt Amarinder Singh.

He further added, "As a Congress chief minister, I will remain in the party, talk to my associates and decide the future course of politics."