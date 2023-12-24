Headlines

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

WFI Election Row: Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc panel to run wrestling body

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Nepal to send jewels, clothes, sweets for Ram Mandir consecration: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

8 amazing health benefits of chia seeds in winter

9 vitamin C-rich foods to brighten your plate

Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur arrive at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeIndia

India

WFI Election Row: Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc panel to run wrestling body

In a major decision, coming in light of fresh protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia over the election of an aide of deposed WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the new president of the wrestling federation, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), as per a source from the ministry.

This comes after the ministry suspended the entire federation on Sunday. In a major decision, coming in light of fresh protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia over the election of an aide of deposed WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the new president of the wrestling federation, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

The decision came close on the heels of newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announcing the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

Earlier, Olympian Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling at an emotional press briefing, claiming that the Centre went back on its word to not install an aide of Brij Bhushan as an office-bearer of the wrestling federation.

Later, voicing his misgivings over the election of Sanjay Singh as the new WFI chief, fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest.

The star wrestlers earlier led a protest by wrestlers who came out against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual harassment.

"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI. As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange the holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," the Sports Ministry stated in a release on Sunday.

"Such decisions are to be taken by the Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading 'Notices and Quorum for Meetings', the minimum notice period for EC meetings is 15 clear days and the quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meetings, the minimum notice period is 7 clear days with a quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives," the ministry added.

"Further, in terms of Article X (d) of the Constitution of WFI, it is the Secretary General of WFI, who has been made responsible for carrying out the general business of the Federation, keeping the minutes of the meetings, maintaining all the records of the Federation, calling the meetings of the General Council and the Executive Committee. It seems the Secretary-General has not been involved in the said meeting of EC, which was held without any notice or quorum," it stated further.

"The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the WFI demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code. The newly elected body appeared to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers," the ministry added.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

    Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

    Delhi excise policy case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

    Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

    COVID-19 surge in India: Check signs, symptoms of JN.1 variant

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE