West Bengal minister, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind's state chief Siddiqullah Chowdhury denied Bangladesh visa

West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed that he was denied a visa to Bangladesh.

Chowdhury was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26 to 31 and had applied for a visa. He was to attend a function at a Sylhet madrasa along with his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, however, denied him visa, he claimed.

"I had applied for the visa of Bangladesh 10 days ago. My ticket has been booked. But today I was informed that the visa has been denied. Reasons for denial of visa haven't been cited," Chowdhury told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

He told PTI that he was invited to address a program there, and had personal commitments, too.

As head of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind in the state, Chowdhury is a fierce critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and pan-India NRC. Chowdhury had warned Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the rally that his organisation will 'gherao' him if he comes to Kolkata unless the CAA is withdrawn.

He had held a massive protest against CAA and proposed NRC in Kolkata on Sunday.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner has not reacted on the matter.

Trinamool Congress leadership expressed shock over such a behaviour being meted out to a state minister.

"We are really surprised to know about such a development. It's really shocking to see that Bangladesh has denied a visa to a minister from West Bengal," a senior TMC leader was quoted as saying by PTI.