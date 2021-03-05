West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Speculations rife about veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joining BJP-know more

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, there are rumours floating around about veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joining BJP.

The speculations have once again gained momentum, and it is conjectured that the actor will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally on March 7 at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

The rumours about the 70-year-old actor joining the BJP started after he had met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in February in Mumbai. However, he stated that the meeting was strictly for apolitical reasons.

It will be interesting to see if the BJP could rope in the actor, and capitalise on his popularity-earned through his work in Bengali cinema, to garner votes. Many other prominent Bengali actors- Yash Dasgupta, Papiya Adhikari-had recently joined the BJP, along with many others.

“If Mithun Chakraborty comes it'll be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is PM, the people of Bengal will be happier.” West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

BJP is yet to announce its candidate list for the polls.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday has released the full list of 291 candidates. She released the list of all 291 candidates from her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. Along with this, she told that the party has left three seats for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Nandigram Legislative Assembly seat. In the press conference, she said, "I am leaving the Bhawanipur seat for Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, I will only contest from Nandigram Vidhan Sabha Seat."

Voting will be done in 8 phases for 294 Vidhan Sabha seats in West Bengal. Polling will be held in the state on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, while election results will come on May 2. Polling will be held for 30-30 seats in the first and second phase, 31 seats in the third phase, 44 seats in the fourth phase, 45 seats in the fifth phase, 43 seats in the sixth phase, 36 seats in the seventh phase and 35 seats in the eighth phase.