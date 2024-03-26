Weather update: IMD predicts rain, snowfall in several states; check forecast for this week

IMD predictrs light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in North Eastern India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. Gangetic West Bengal to witness light rainfall with thunderstorms today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in the northeastern region of the country. As per IMD, heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. Besides this, it has been predicted that hot and humid weather will exist over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during till 29 March.

In the North Eastern India, IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall with some thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 25th and 26th March.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal today.

Light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Punjab and Haryana on 28th and 29th March; East Rajasthan on 28th March and West Uttar Pradesh on 29th March.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 26 March.

It also added that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to trigger light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during 27th-29th March while in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 28th and 29th March. Also, hailstorm is predicted over Himachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th March.



