Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi faces setback in sexual harassment suit by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, ordered to pay...

7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, another good news for central govt employees, may get...

Sunil Grover says infamous fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt: 'We learnt that...'

Women's Asia Cup 2024 schedule announced: Check dates, fixtures, India to face Pakistan on...

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, snowfall in several states; check forecast for this week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi faces setback in sexual harassment suit by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, ordered to pay...

7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, another good news for central govt employees, may get...

Sunil Grover says infamous fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt: 'We learnt that...'

5 health benefits of drinking kombucha tea

AI reimagines Friends with 90s' Bollywood stars

Fruits that are rich in calcium

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi faces setback in sexual harassment suit by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, ordered to pay...

Sunil Grover says infamous fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt: 'We learnt that...'

Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui patched up with estranged wife Aaliya? Her anniversary post sparks rumours: 'My one and only...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, snowfall in several states; check forecast for this week

IMD predictrs light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in North Eastern India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. Gangetic West Bengal to witness light rainfall with thunderstorms today.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 08:51 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IMD predictrs light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in North Eastern India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. Gangetic West Bengal to witness light rainfall with thunderstorms today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in the northeastern region of the country. As per IMD, heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. Besides this, it has been predicted that hot and humid weather will exist over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during till 29 March.

In the North Eastern India, IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall with some thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 25th and 26th March.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal today. 

Light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Punjab and Haryana on 28th and 29th March; East Rajasthan on 28th March and West Uttar Pradesh on 29th March.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 26 March. 

It also added that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to trigger light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during 27th-29th March while in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 28th and 29th March. Also, hailstorm is predicted over Himachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th March.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: What time will Chandra Grahan start in India today? Check timings, how to watch

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Update: BSEB Matric Result soon, know how check via SMS, DigiLocker

    'Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it's part of India...': Jaishankar junks 'ludicrous' Chinese claims

    Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

    Incredible advantages of using ChatGPT

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

    Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

    Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

    IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

    Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE
    Advertisement