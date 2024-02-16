Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm alerts in these states till Feb 19, check forecast

IMD suggests that cold waves and fog prevalent in the national capital Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan are expected to dissipate from February 16 onwards

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its latest weather predictions, offering insights into what to expect across various country regions in the coming days.

Starting from February 17, northwest India is anticipated to witness a rise in its minimum temperature, as per IMD's forecast. Additionally, the dense fog conditions prevalent in north India are expected to improve within the next one to two days.

The eastern and northeastern parts of India might experience some rainfall during the final two weeks of February. Specific regions like Chattisgarh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh are cautioned about potential hailstorms between February 18 and 20. Similarly, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand could also see moderate rainfall and hailstorms on February 19.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand are marked for heavy rainfall/snowfall on February 18 and 19, with an orange alert issued for Himachal Pradesh on 19 due to anticipated isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall.

A new active Western Disturbance is expected to influence northwest India starting from February 17, bringing with it possibilities of light to moderate snowfall/rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in the western Himalayan region until February 21.

Furthermore, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds between February 18 and 20.

Beyond this, a weaker western disturbance might affect the Himalayan region and adjacent plains from February 22 to 28.

IMD also highlights the likelihood of rainfall activity in east and northeast India towards the end of February due to a cyclonic circulation in lower levels. Meanwhile, regions like Bihar, Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand might witness dense fog in isolated areas during mornings.

IMD suggests that cold waves and fog prevalent in the national capital Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan are expected to dissipate from February 16 onwards, according to their statement.

 

 

