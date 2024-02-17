Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain, hailstorm alerts for these states, check forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather alert for large portions of northern and western India, indicating the likelihood of hailstorms and heavy rainfall over the next few days. According to the latest bulletin, a potent weather system is expected to impact the region, bringing with it rain and snowfall to the Western Himalayan Region and adjacent plains from February 17 to 22.

In Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, the forecast calls for light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. There's a possibility of isolated hailstorms in the Jammu division on Sunday, with the potential for very heavy rainfall or snowfall in certain areas on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience similar weather conditions, with widespread light to moderate rain or snow and thunderstorms expected. Additionally, isolated areas may encounter hail on February 18 and 19.

Uttarakhand is also expected to see light to moderate rainfall across most places, with the chance of heavy rainfall or snowfall in isolated spots on Monday and Tuesday. Hailstorms are forecasted in isolated areas between February 18 and 21.

Moving towards Punjab, isolated areas may witness light to moderate rain on Sunday, followed by the intensification of adverse weather conditions on February 19 and 20. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are anticipated during this period, with the possibility of hailstorms in certain areas.

Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi could experience isolated hailstorms on Monday and Tuesday, while most areas are expected to see light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In Uttar Pradesh, rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected to commence from Monday. Western parts of the state might experience adverse weather conditions on February 20, with isolated hailstorms anticipated on February 19 and 20.

Rajasthan is forecasted to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms in isolated areas starting from Monday, with the possibility of hailstorms in both eastern and western regions on February 19 and 20.

Lastly, in Madhya Pradesh, isolated areas in the northern part of the state may experience light to moderate rainfall between February 20 and 22.

Residents in these regions are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the anticipated adverse weather conditions.