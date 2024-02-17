Twitter
Headlines

VHP moves court after lioness 'Sita' is housed with lion 'Akbar' at Bengal safari

Meet Nakul Nath, Former CM Kamal Nath’s son, who is richest Lok Sabha MP elected in 2019 with massive net worth...

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Tamil Nadu Firecracker factory mishap: PM Modi declare Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased, Rs 50000 for injured

India's 'smartest' thief, stole over 1000 cars, became judge using fake documents, released 2000 criminals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is dermatomyositis? The rare disease that claimed life of 19-year-old Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain, hailstorm alerts for these states, check forecast here

VHP moves court after lioness 'Sita' is housed with lion 'Akbar' at Bengal safari

5 RCB players to play in PSL

Habits that balance hormones naturally

Vegan foods rich in calcium that improve bones and muscle health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Gaurav Tiwari Death Mystery : From Commercial Pilot To India's First Paranormal Investigator

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

This Bigg Boss 17 finalist was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but he rejected Rohit Shetty's show for...

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain, hailstorm alerts for these states, check forecast here

Residents in these regions are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather alert for large portions of northern and western India, indicating the likelihood of hailstorms and heavy rainfall over the next few days. According to the latest bulletin, a potent weather system is expected to impact the region, bringing with it rain and snowfall to the Western Himalayan Region and adjacent plains from February 17 to 22.

In Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, the forecast calls for light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. There's a possibility of isolated hailstorms in the Jammu division on Sunday, with the potential for very heavy rainfall or snowfall in certain areas on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience similar weather conditions, with widespread light to moderate rain or snow and thunderstorms expected. Additionally, isolated areas may encounter hail on February 18 and 19.

Uttarakhand is also expected to see light to moderate rainfall across most places, with the chance of heavy rainfall or snowfall in isolated spots on Monday and Tuesday. Hailstorms are forecasted in isolated areas between February 18 and 21.

Moving towards Punjab, isolated areas may witness light to moderate rain on Sunday, followed by the intensification of adverse weather conditions on February 19 and 20. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are anticipated during this period, with the possibility of hailstorms in certain areas.

Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi could experience isolated hailstorms on Monday and Tuesday, while most areas are expected to see light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In Uttar Pradesh, rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected to commence from Monday. Western parts of the state might experience adverse weather conditions on February 20, with isolated hailstorms anticipated on February 19 and 20.

Rajasthan is forecasted to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms in isolated areas starting from Monday, with the possibility of hailstorms in both eastern and western regions on February 19 and 20.

Lastly, in Madhya Pradesh, isolated areas in the northern part of the state may experience light to moderate rainfall between February 20 and 22.

Residents in these regions are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties in Munich amid diplomatic row

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE