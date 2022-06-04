Weather update: Heatwave conditions to return in central, northwest India; heavy rainfall predicted in THESE states

File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and isolated to scattered over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka & Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days.

As per MeT department weather bulletin, "Strong Winds (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over southwest & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea, Comorin area, gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast 03rd & 04th southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas."

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Karnataka for four days from Friday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions.

The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are to witness heavy showers.

Heatwave conditions:

Maharashtra Weather update:

At 46.4 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur in Maharashtra’s eastern Vidarbha area recorded the highest maximum temperature. Half a dozen places across Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and some places in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, recorded temperatures above 44-45 degrees Celsius.

Further, the IMD has forecast no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of northwest & central India during next two days and the temperatures would fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.



"Heatwave conditions in some/isolated places very likely over Vidarbha and southwest Uttar Pradesh during June 3 to 5, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 3 and 4, south Punjab, south Haryana & East Uttar Pradesh on June 4 and 5," the forecast said.



In the last week of May, the IMD had at least twice forecast that there would be no heatwave conditions. In fact, even the May 31 IMD bulletin had said, "No heat wave conditions likely over the country during the next five days."

Delhi Weather update:

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius, it said.

The national capital is likely to witness clear skies in the day and heatwave conditions are expected at a few places, the weather office said.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital. The mercury may increase to 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, it said.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Odisha Weather update:

Western Odisha turned into a hot cauldron on Friday as searing heat and excessive humidity enveloped the state, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature rose by around 1-2 degrees in a few places. Thirteen weather stations saw a temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

