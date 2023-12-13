Headlines

Weather update: Dense fog predicted in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP, rains in southern states; check latest IMD forecast

From Friday till the end of this week, there may be light to moderate rainfall in several locations along with sporadic thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department's most recent weather report indicates that there will probably be intense fog on Thursday and Friday morning in a few isolated areas over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and north Uttar Pradesh. In addition, comparable conditions are predicted for Tripura tomorrow.  

Along with this, there will probably be lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya today (December 13) with light to moderate rainfall in isolated to certain spots. Furthermore, the weather service has forecast isolated hailstorms over Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

From Friday till the end of this week, there may be light to moderate rainfall in several locations along with sporadic thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the weather service predicted that there will likely be sporadic, heavy rainfall across Kerala on Sunday, December 17, and over south Tamil Nadu on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather in Delhi 

On Wednesday, Delhi's highest temperature reached 24.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees higher than the season's average temperature. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the "very poor" range. At 4 pm, the Air Quality Index for the last 24 hours was 378. The percentage of humidity fluctuated between 38% and 100%. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 7.4 degrees Celsius, which was a little warmer than usual.

Over the past few days, the nation's capital has seen temperatures that are below average. The weather service says that there's a chance for a further drop in the minimum temperature throughout the next two days.

The weather service has predicted that Thursday will have a partly overcast sky with some morning fog. It is anticipated that the highest and lowest temperatures will hover around 24 and 6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

