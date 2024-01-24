Weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rainfall, cold wave, fog persist

Widespread fog covered several areas in North India, with cold wave conditions showing no signs of relenting during the late-night and early morning hours.

Some regions of Delhi and the nearby areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced light rainfall early on Wednesday, as cold wave conditions persisted in the national capital and various parts of North India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the likelihood of dense to very dense fog conditions for a few hours during the night/morning in various parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 27 (Saturday).

The weather office also predicted dense fog conditions in isolated places in Delhi until January 27.

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions might occur for a few hours during the night/morning in isolated pockets in Bihar until January 25, with dense fog in isolated pockets for the subsequent three days.

In Madhya Pradesh, dense fog conditions were expected in the morning hours in isolated pockets until January 26. Additionally, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura were anticipated to experience dense fog conditions until January 25.

The Met Department stated that cold day to severe cold day conditions were likely to persist in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on January 24, extending to some parts on January 25, and cold day conditions in isolated pockets of these states until January 27. Similar conditions were expected in isolated pockets in West Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan on January 24.

Isolated pockets in Bihar were forecasted to have cold day conditions from January 24 to 27, along with isolated pockets in Madhya Pradesh on January 24.

