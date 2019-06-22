Headlines

India

WB govt to observe Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary

For the second year on the trot, the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has decided to observe the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Jun 22, 2019

 For the second year on the trot, the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has decided to observe the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday.

State minister of power and non-conventional energy Sovandeb Chattopadhyay is scheduled to offer tribute to Mookerjee's bust at Keoratala crematorium in the southern part of the city, sources in the TMC said.

Last year, too, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had remembered Mookerjee, considered a great visionary and a patriot, on his 65th death anniversary.

Incidentally, the BJP ideologue's bust at the crematoium was vandalised by a group of Left radicals in 2018.

The state government replaced the damaged bust with bronze one and arrested four persons in this connection.

Those arrested had admitted that the bust was vandalized in protest against the desecration of two statues of Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in Tripura.
 

