Watch: Dubai’s sky turns green amid heavy rainfall and storm, video goes viral

After heavy rainfall lashed the UAE on Tuesday, leading to severe floods in parts of the country, a video of Dubai’s sky turning green suddenly has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video which grabbed netizens’ attention online shows the time-lapse of Dubai’s grey sky turning into hazy green. The 23-second clip, posted on April 17, also features a caption that read, “Sky turns green In Dubai! Actual footage from the storm in Dubai today.”

Watch the viral video here:

Sky Turns GREEN In DUBAI!



Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/x8kQe85Lto — Mister J. - (@Angryman_J) April 16, 2024

The viral video has gained over 151K views, 714 likes, 227 re-tweets, and 46 comments since it was posted on April 17.

According to a Fox News report, the change in the sky’s colour can take place because of the diffusion of light by ice droplets in a cloud. The report said, “Water/ice particles in storm clouds with substantial depth and water content will primarily scatter blue light. When the reddish light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates the blue water/ice droplets in the cloud, they will appear to glow green.”

The report further added that there is “no known correlation between a blue-green sky and tornado production.”

Over the past few days, Dubai which is known for its extremely hot weather conditions experienced unprecedented weather of heavy rainfall that inundated the city. Due to this heavy rainfall, flood water entered metro stations, malls, roads, and business institutions.

UAE's official news agency WAM has called Tuesday's rain a historic event. This is the highest rainfall in the country since data was collected in 1949.