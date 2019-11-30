War on terrorism strengthened, dozens of modules busted in J&K over past month

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police, along with security agencies, have taken several steps to intensify attack against terrorists in the valley.

Due to the efforts of the security forces, pressure has increased on terrorists in the valley. In the past month, around 28 Over Ground Workers (OGW) were flushed out from their hideouts and six terror modules were busted.

Ganderbal police also arrested two OGW from the Narnag area and recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

The police have also been effective in the Sopore area of Kashmir, specifically in Chatlora Gund in Rafiyabad, where a large terror module was busted by arresting 10 OGW of Lashkar--Taiba (LeT) along with recovering incriminating material. This material included posters proclaiming intimidation and threats.

On November 25, 2019, the J&K police foiled an attempt in Baramulla to attack the recruitment process of the Railway SPO, and four OGW were arrested with a grenade. The arrested individuals had brought grenades for the purpose of attacking the recruitment rally in the district. With the arrest of these OGW, a major terror incident was foiled.

Pulwama police have also busted a module of terrorist associates responsible for the blasts in the area by arresting four OGW. The arrested persons were involved in an IED blast in the Arhal area of Pulwama, in which two army jawans were martyred.

Similarly, the module, which was instrumental in disseminating LeT posters in Srinagar, was also busted when six OGW who worked with LeT were arrested. According to the police, the suspects were also involved in earlier incidents of arson and were publishing intimidating posters in the area. Two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

In Kulgam, South Kashmir, security forces in a joint operation arrested three OGW who were motivating the youth to join terrorism.

It is telling that after the withdrawal of Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state, the security forces have amped their crackdown on terror in the valley and bringing in results, which has a positive reinforcement on the state's commitment to quell unrest in the region. Such action also asserts the strong intelligence network of security forces in the valley, and officials have all the reason to believe that the threat of terrorism in the valley will boil down soon.