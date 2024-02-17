Twitter
Headlines

VHP moves court after lioness 'Sita' is housed with lion 'Akbar' at Bengal safari

Meet Nakul Nath, Former CM Kamal Nath’s son, who is richest Lok Sabha MP elected in 2019 with massive net worth...

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Tamil Nadu Firecracker factory mishap: PM Modi declare Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased, Rs 50000 for injured

India's 'smartest' thief, stole over 1000 cars, became judge using fake documents, released 2000 criminals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

VHP moves court after lioness 'Sita' is housed with lion 'Akbar' at Bengal safari

Meet Nakul Nath, Former CM Kamal Nath’s son, who is richest Lok Sabha MP elected in 2019 with massive net worth...

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

10 health benefits of hemp seeds

Players with most ten-wicket hauls in Test cricket

What was the reason behind Anant Ambani's massive weight loss?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

Gaurav Tiwari Death Mystery : From Commercial Pilot To India's First Paranormal Investigator

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

This Bigg Boss 17 finalist was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but he rejected Rohit Shetty's show for...

HomeIndia

India

VHP moves court after lioness 'Sita' is housed with lion 'Akbar' at Bengal safari

The VHP's north Bengal unit filed the petition on February 16 and the matter is likely to be heard on February 20 before a single bench of the court.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bengal wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has moved the Calcutta High Court's Circuit Bench, challenging the forest department's decision to allegedly house a lioness named "Sita" and a lion named "Akbar" in the same enclosure at Siliguri's Bengal Safari park.

Reports suggest that the lion and the lioness were recently brought in from a zoo in Tripura on February 13. The forest department authorities claim that they didn’t rename the lions. They further said that the lions were already named "Sita" and "Akbar" before they arrived at the safari park.

The VHP's north Bengal unit filed the petition on February 16 and the matter is likely to be heard on February 20 before a single bench of the court, petitioner's advocate on record Subhankar Dutta told PTI.    

He said the petitioner has prayed that the name of the lioness be changed as such naming of an animal may hurt religious sentiments.    

It was also urged that no animal in any zoological park be named after gods and goddesses of any religion in future, Dutta said.    

The parishad's north Bengal unit said it learnt from media reports that a lion and lioness with markings as IL26 and IL27, respectively, arrived at the Bengali Safari Park as part of an animal exchange programme and that the lioness was named "Sita".    

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bramayugam public review: Mammootty's black and white horror thriller is 'mindblowing masterpiece', say netizens

‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

Meera Deosthale reveals why she quit Udaan after 3.5 years, says 'main 22 saal ke...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE