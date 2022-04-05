Headlines

Uttarakhand woman transfers her property to Rahul Gandhi, says ‘nation needs him'

A senior citizen from Uttarakhand has decided to transfer her entire property to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after being impressed with his vision.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

The Gandhi family is one of the most influential and prominent families in Indian politics and also has a stronghold on the population of the country. Though the Congress party has a massive following, one woman from Uttarakhand took her support for the party to a new level.

A senior citizen from Dehradun filed a testament (will) in the district court of the area, transferring all her property to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The woman, named Pushpa Munjial, said that she took this call as the “nation needs Rahul Gandhi.”

Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma said that while handing over the testament of her property to the leaders of the Congress party, Munjial said that she was greatly impressed by the vision of Rahul Gandhi for the country.

Munjial felt that the country is in deep need of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, and she was very impressed and influenced by his values and ideas for the country. the 78-year-old woman ended up transferring assets worth Rs 50 lakh and around 10 tolas of gold.

 

 

As per ANI reports, Sharma said, “(Pushpa) Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very much influenced by this.”

Congress leader Pritam Singh, who was present while Munjial handed over her property, said that her actions show her “affection towards the Gandhi family”. He further added, “In today's time, when people fight over ownership rights, Pushpa ji has done a commendable job.”

Pushpa Munjial transferred her property to Rahul Gandhi as the residence of Pritam Singh, who is the former state president of the Congress party. The property that she handed over to Gandhi is situated in a posh location in Dehradun and holds a high monetary value, according to media reports.

(With ANI inputs)

