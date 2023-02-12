Uttar Pradesh to get 21 new airports: Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya likely destinations for quicker flights

Uttar Pradesh to get 21 new airports (File photo)

It is expected that religious places and pilgrimage sights in Uttar Pradesh will now have better connectivity after the Centre announced that the state is expected to get 21 new airports soon, making UP the hub of travel and tourism over the coming years.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh is set to get 21 new airports soon. This announcement was made during the second day of the ‘UP Global Investor’s Summit 2023’ on Saturday, as per news reports.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development and NRI Minister Nand Gopal Nandi, who was attending the event, hinted that these new airports will most likely be established in pilgrimage sites such as Mathura, Kashi, and Ayodhya, which will be the destination of the new Ram Mandir soon.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Nandi said, “This land of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura has always shown a new path to India. Uttar Pradesh has always been and will continue to be a priority in the development of India. Uttar Pradesh has been rejuvenated under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.”

While praising the developments taking place in Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that a state which only had two airports before has a total of nine functional airports today, while the construction of 10 new airports is currently underway.

According to the UP government ministers, there will be 21 new airports in the state. Out of the total 21, there will be 16 domestic airports and 5 international airports. This is set to be a major boost to the travel and tourism sector of Uttar Pradesh.

During the conference, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Following the Prime Minister's basic mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform, UP has today emerged as the leading state of the country in terms of ease of doing business. UP is also poised to become the second-largest economy of the country.”

