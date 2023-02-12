IMD weather update: Winter chill to return to Delhi, Rajasthan on THIS day; know full forecast

IMD weather update for Delhi, Rajasthan and other states (File photo)

After the passing of the cold wave in northern India in January, the temperature in places like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana steadily rose. Now, the IMD has predicted that the weather is likely to get chilly once again in these parts.

As per its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature can drop in northwestern parts of India on Monday by around 3-5 degrees Celsius before going up again by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

In its recent weather update, the IMD predicted, “A gradual fall of 3-5 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of northwest India till February 13.” After the winter chill on Monday, the temperature in places like Delhi and Rajasthan will rise over the next three days.

Apart from northwestern areas, a similar trend of a sudden fall in temperature and an unexpected winter chill will also be seen in central India, which will eventually last till February 14. The temperature drop will be of around 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in areas such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana will be between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius after February 15 while the minimum will be between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius, the weather agency predicted.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said, “We will not see the kind of chill associated with winters in the coming days, even if the minimum dips to nine degrees.” He further added, “Normally, that cold is associated with a low minimum and, in the absence of any active western disturbance, it will not go below nine degrees, so the winter cold is over for the region.”

While winter conditions loom in northern India till the second week of February, places such as Delhi have been experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures over the last few days. Further, it is expected that the temperature in Delhi will drop by next week.

READ | Delhi-Dausa section inauguration: Know world records set during construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway