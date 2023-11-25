Headlines

India

Uttar Pradesh govt declares ‘no non-veg day’ today, here’s why

As per the official notice, all slaughterhouses and meat shops in the state will remain closed today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government declared a ‘no non-veg day’ for today (25 November) to honour the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vasani. As per the official notice, all slaughterhouses and meat shops in the state will remain closed today.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in its notification said, "In honor of Sadhu TL Vaswani's birth anniversary and to uphold the principles of non-violence advocated by eminent leaders, a "no non-veg day" will be observed on November 25. Consequently, all slaughterhouses and meat shops will be closed on this occasion."

Sadhu TL Vasani was an Indian educationist who started the Mira Movement In Education and set up St. Mira's School in Hyderabad, Sindh, and later moved to Pune after 1949. A museum was also opened in Pune named Darshan Museum which is dedicated to his life and teaching.

The birth anniversary of Sadhu Vaswani, is also internationally recognized as "International Meatless Day."

