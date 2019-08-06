UT Jammu and Kashmir to have 114 assembly seats: What will change after bifurcation of J&K

The state of Jammu and Kashmir which has been bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs) — J&K as one and Ladakh as another separate UT — the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) shall be increased from 107 to 114. This will take place after a delimitation exercise is carried out.

The delimitation of the constituencies may be determined by the Election Commission in the manner provided in the J&K (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday after it was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Further according to J&K (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, "The number of seats to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly, will also be decided according to the relevant provisions of the Constitution."

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has now been bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir as one UT (with legislature) and Ladakh as another UT (without the legislature). Ladakh which will be a separate UT will now be administered by the Centre.

The Kargil and Leh districts, earlier part of J&K, will now be a part of UT Ladakh after the bifurcation exercise.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, UT J&K will have a Lieutenant Governor, a chief minister, the council of ministers not exceeding more than 10% strength of the total number of legislatures in the assembly.

The J&K assembly has 111 seats at present. Out of 111, 37 seats are in Jammu, 46 are in Kashmir and four are in Ladakh. However, 24 seats lies in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which will remain vacant until it comes under India's jurisdiction.

Also, after the bifurcation exercise, the tenure of Jammu and Kashmir assembly will now be reduced to five years, which was earlier 6 years due to J&K's special status.