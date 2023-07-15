Headlines

Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Delhi-NCR news: Tomatoes at discount price of Rs 90 per kg in these places

Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Judge Shobhit Bansal convicted Khan and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of Rs. 2500 on the former Uttar Pradesh minister.

DNA Web Team

Jul 15, 2023

An MP/MLA court here on Saturday sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to two years imprisonment in a case of inflammatory speech during the 2019 general elections.

Judge Shobhit Bansal convicted Khan and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of Rs. 2500 on the former Uttar Pradesh minister.

The case was registered against Khan during the 2019 Lok Sabha general election for allegedly making a provocative speech during a rally in the Dhamora area on April 8 that year.

An MP-MLA court here had last year convicted Khan in another 2019 hate speech case which was registered after he addressed a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area.

He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, following which he was disqualified from the UP assembly.

In May this year, a sessions court overturned the verdict of the lower court.

