Twitter
Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s right hand, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s....

CUET PG 2024: Correction process begins for postgraduate entrance exam at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

'I can deliver for...': Akash Deep's assertive words after maiden India call-up for Test series against England

UP MLAs leave on buses to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir, chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; watch

World's most expensive car is worth Rs 214 crore, owned by only 3 persons, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Isha Ambani’s right hand, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s....

'I can deliver for...': Akash Deep's assertive words after maiden India call-up for Test series against England

World's most expensive car is worth Rs 214 crore, owned by only 3 persons, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

9 must-watch Indian historical television shows

8 houseplants that can be grown without soil

10 thermogenic foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Lal Salaam box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth’s sports drama sees drop on first Saturday, earns Rs 3 crore

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

HomeIndia

India

UP MLAs leave on buses to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir, chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; watch

Members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council embarked on a significant visit to the newly inaugurated Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council left for a momentous visit to the newly inaugurated Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on buses, today.

Buses carrying MLAs left for Ayodhya's Ram Temple from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow on Sunday morning.
Visuals showed MLAs chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' as they gathered outside the UP Assembly before leaving for their journey.
The legislators have been invited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to offer prayers before Ram Lalla.

Speaking to media, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Satish Mandan, expressed his joy at being part of the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan.' Reflecting on the occasion, he stated "This is a special moment for me because I was part of the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan. This is an emotional moment for me. I am very happy. God has bestowed upon me the opportunity to be with all legislators in this form, and it is a matter of great fortune for me."

On being asked about the Opposition's participation, the speaker said, "Those who are meant to come will come. These discussions of faith and religion cannot be imposed on anyone, but at the time when I asked to raise the hand in the legislative assembly, only 14 legislators objected, saying they wouldn't go. Others are ready to attend."

Expressing gratitude, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ritesh Gupta shared, "I am fortunate to get the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, everyone wanted to visit Ayodhya and have a darshan. Today, because of CM Yogi Adityanath, all the MLAs will be travelling to Ayodhya together."

Similarly, MLA Sarita Bhadauria expressed her feelings, saying, "I consider myself very lucky that I got the opportunity to go to Ayodhya. I am fortunate enough to get the Ram Lala Darshan. Our whole generation is lucky. I belong to the village which is in between the Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh border. People were getting beaten up & still chose to say Ram's name."

Meanwhile, RLD leader Rajpal Balyan acknowledged the decision as good, leading them together for the visit.

"We are heading to Ayodhya today under the guidance of our CM for the darshan of Ram Lala. The decision is very apt, leading us all together for this visit," Rajpal Balyan said.

When asked about the Samajwadi Party's refusal to visit Ram Lala in Ayodhya, he responded, "They had refused even when there was a conference in Varanasi involving leaders from across India. If they are still not going today, it's their decision. We, being Hindus and followers of our faith, are going today." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall, cold wave warning in these states; check forecast here

Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE