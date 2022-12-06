UP: Hindu Mahasabha calls for Hanuman Chalisa recital inside Shahi Masjid Idgah near Krishna Janmasthan

Mathura: ABHM calls the premises the real birthplace of Lord Krishna.

On the 30th anniversary of the Babri demolition, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha called for the reciting of the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah on Tuesday. The Mathura Police, responding to the call, said no new tradition will be allowed. They have deployed over 1500 security personnel, including paramilitary to cope with the potential law and order issue. They have also imposed traffic restrictions near the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and the adjacent Shahi Masjid Idgah. They have allowed only school vehicles and ambulances to pass.

The police said no new tradition would be allowed. They have also imposed restrictions on assembly under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Kaushik, the national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, has said they would go ahead with their plan. If the administration doesn't allow them to proceed, they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa wherever they are stopped. They made a similar announcement last year but the administration scuttled their plans.

ABHM calls the premises the real birthplace of Lord Krishna. They called the day Sanatan Samarpan Diwas.

"Neither any permission was sought nor any granted for holding any such event including that for a recital of `Hanuman Chalisa` at the site proposed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on December 6. No such event is to be allowed and those violating restrictions will be seriously dealt with," Mathura police chief Sailesh Pandey told IANS.

He said both the temple and the mosque are adequately guarded by CRPF. They have deployed additional police units.

Meanwhile, Kaushik said the recital will take place at 12 noon.

He claimed the administration canceled the booking of his activists in hotels and stopped NRI workers at airports.

He said he would die by suicide at the gates if he isn't allowed to pass through.

