UP court rejects Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's bail plea in fact-check case

Six separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Hathras districts in UP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

A sessions court in Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadi  on Saturday rejected Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail application in a fact-checking case.

The hearing on police custody remand will be held on July 20, Zubair's advocate Harjit Singh told news agency ANI.

Zubair was summoned by a Lakhimpur Kheri court in a case registered against him in September 2021, after a complaint was filed by a journalist of a news channel for a fact-check tweet.

The court sent him to judicial custody for 14-days on Monday. He was presented before the court through video conferencing from Sitapur Jail.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi court had granted bail to Zubair in a case related to his alleged objectionable tweet in 2018 on a Hindu deity, observing that "the voice of dissent is necessary for a healthy democracy". 

Granting relief to the journalist, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said Indian democracy and the political parties are open for their criticism and that merely criticism of any political parties is no ground to invoke section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). 

"Undoubtedly free speech is the proper foundation of a democratic society." The court further said the Hindu religion is one of the oldest religion and most tolerant and that followers of the Hindu religion are also tolerant. 

