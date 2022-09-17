Search icon
UP: Communal tension grips Lakhimpur Kheri after death of molestation victim

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two men who attacked her with sharp edged weapons. She died at her home on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district is on the edge after communal tension gripped a village here after a 20-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries sustained in an attack on Monday. The woman was the victim of an alleged molestation attempt by two men and died at her home on Friday, the police said. 

Two Muslim men allegedly attacked the woman with sharp edged weapons. Charges of culpable homicide have been added to the original FIR filed after the incident post the victim’s death. Meanwhile, a police outpost in-charge has also been suspended for ignoring the family’s complaint about the alleged molestation.

"Section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 304 of IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) have been added following the police investigations into the case and girl's death on Friday, and that the two accused have been arrested," Kheri police said in a press statement on Saturday.

Family members had alleged “distortion” in the FIR in a video which the police came to know after it surfaced on social media.

"Through social media on Saturday, it came to their notice that the family members alleged distortion of their complaint, following which the concerned outpost in-charge has been suspended," police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh has been assigned to probe the case. An FIR was filed after the molestation incident on September 12 against the 2 men who have been booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Family members of the victim and villagers had protested demanding swift justice. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village. Authorities pacified them and assured them of effective action. After hectic negotiations, the family was persuaded to allow the victim’s body to be taken for post mortem examination. 

The incident happened days before two sisters were raped and murdered in the same district on Wednesday. Their bodies hanged from a tree in the incident which sent shockwaves through the country. Six people have been arrested in connection with the sisters’ murders so far.

READ | Lakhimpur sisters' death: Cremation to take place tonight, autopsy confirms rape, strangulation; top updates

(With inputs from PTI)

