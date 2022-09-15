Lakhimpur sisters' death: Cremation to take place tonight, autopsy confirms rape, strangulation; top updates

Uttar Pradesh police have launched a deep probe in the Lakhimpur death case (Representational image)

The Lakhimpur Kheri death case, where two minor sisters were allegedly raped and murdered, has caught a lot of traction on the social and political front. In the recent updates in the case, the six accused in the alleged rape-murder case have been arrested by the authorities.

The gruesome death case from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri made headlines across the country, after the girls, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field about a kilometer from their home in the Nighasan police station area on Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation, the two sisters left their home on Wednesday afternoon with two of the accused, Junaid and Sohail, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman told reporters, as per PTI reports.

Lakhimpur Kheri death case: Top updates

After a reported delay, the cremation of the sisters is set to take place tonight as the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a tough probe in their horrific deaths.

According to the recent updates in the case, six persons accused in the alleged rape and murders of the minor sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri have been arrested by the authorities.

A day after the bodies of the two minor sisters was found hanging from a tree, police sources said that the post-mortem report stated that the girls were raped while strangulation was confirmed as the cause of death.

The family members of the sisters alleged that the girls were first abducted, and then raped and murdered. They have also been staging protests by blocking the roads in the area, demanding a thorough probe into the matter.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The six accused in the case are named Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif, and Chottu, and were arrested in an overnight operation. The accused also reportedly belongs to the Dalit community.

After locals and the relatives of the two sisters started staging protests, a large number of police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order in the village.

In the complaint registered by the mother of the deceased minor sisters, she alleged that three men on a motorcycle had stormed their home and abducted the two girls. When she resister, she was assaulted by the men and the girls were dragged out of their homes.

(With PTI inputs)

