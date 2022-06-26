A message from people to dynastic, casteist parties: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on BJP's bypoll success

Yogi Adityanath | File photo

After BJP's win on two seats in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypoll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people have sent a message that they are not ready to accept dynastic and casteist parties, those who incite communal tensions and criminals.

The chief minister said the BJP's "double engine government" -- dispensations of the same party at the Centre and in the state -- has secured "double victory" in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here, Adityanath announced that BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won from Rampur and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhau' from Azamgarh.

However, an official declaration of the bypoll result in Azamgarh is awaited. "The results of by-elections have given a signal about the outcome of the 2024 general elections," the chief minister added.

The bypoll in Uttar Pradesh was necessitated by the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

