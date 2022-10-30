UNSC counter-terror meet: India remembers 26/11 attacks, slams China and Pakistan; key highlights

EAM S Jaishankar (File photo)

The counter-terror meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was conducted in India on October 28 and 29, with all the UN countries gathering in Delhi and Mumbai to discuss the implication of terrorism in the world, as well as how to curb the menace.

The keynote address of the UNSC counter-terror meet was delivered by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where he took several swipes at Pakistan and China, and their reported involvement in “endorsing” terror activities in several countries.

Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of the Government of India to the United Nations, also highlighted the dangers and the menace of new technology being used by terrorists, during the UNSC meeting conducted in Mumbai and Delhi this year.

"In recent years we have seen the limitless potential of technology. These innovations have fundamentally altered our society. The challenges are several. The use of new technology for terrorism is increasing," said Kamboj, as per ANI reports.

Further, EAM Jaishankar remembered the brutal 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, and said that the terrorists and conspirators who were responsible for the attacks are still being protected and “remain unpunished”.

"Terrorism may have plagued several regions of the world, but India understands its cost more than others," Jaishankar said. Taking potshots at China and Pakistan, the Union Minister said that the UNSC has been taking a stand against cross-border terrorism in India due to “political considerations.”

The foreign minister said, “While one of the terrorists (Ajmal Kasab) was captured alive, prosecuted, and convicted by the highest court in India, the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished.”

Further, EAM Jaishankar also pointed out that the inclusion of Pakistan in the FATF terror grey list was the reason why terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir could be curbed.

India entered the UNSC for the eighth time in the year 2021 as a non-permanent member. Barring China, the four permanent member countries of the UNSC have officially confirmed their support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UNSC.

READ | What is Gujarat’s Electronics Policy 2022? New policy to generate 10 lakh new job opportunities