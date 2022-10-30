Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

What is Gujarat’s Electronics Policy 2022? New policy to generate 10 lakh new job opportunities

Gujarat's new Electronics Policy of 2022 made a pledge to double employment opportunities from the previous policy introduced in 2016.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

What is Gujarat’s Electronics Policy 2022? New policy to generate 10 lakh new job opportunities
What is Gujarat’s Electronics Policy 2022? New policy to generate 10 lakh new job opportunities | Photo: Pixabay (Representational image)

A new electronics policy was introduced by the Gujarat government on Saturday with the goal of creating 10 lakh new jobs in the state's Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) industry. According to an official announcement, the "Gujarat Electronics Policy 2022-2028" aims to turn Gujarat into a national ESDM powerhouse by providing investors with a variety of subsidies and incentives.

Prior to the Gujarat assembly elections, the new Electronics Policy 2022 made a pledge to double employment opportunities from the previous policy introduced in 2016.

By the end of 2028, the new policy unveiled by Minister for Science and Technology Jitu Vaghani intends to generate USD 30 billion from Gujarat's electronic manufacturing industry and create 10 lakh new jobs.  The Gujarati government first unveiled its Semiconductor Policy in June 2022, promising to generate two lakh jobs over the next five years.

READ | What is Uniform Civil Code? Gujarat government announces panel for UCC ahead of assembly polls

What are the subsidies and incentives provided in new policy?

The programme would provide up to 20% capital expenditure (capex) support to anyone looking to invest in Gujarat's ESDM sector, with a cap of Rs 200 crore, according to the statement released. Eligible investors will also be entitled to 100% refund of any stamp duty and registration fees they paid to the government.

The state government would offer a power rate subsidy of Rs 1 per unit for five years, while eligible businesses are free from paying any electricity costs. According to the press release, further incentives include logistics subsidy of up to 25% on shipping costs for five years, up to Rs 5 crore per year, and interest aid of up to 7% on a term loan for a period of five years.

READ | SpiceJet passenger, who fractured spine in turbulence on Mumbai-Durgapur flight, dies; THIS happened only once before

The new policy offers ESDM units a logistics subsidy. The government has promised to support the transportation of goods, raw materials, and machinery needed for core manufacturing operations, consequently lowering the operational expenses of such units. Additionally, up to Rs 5 crore, the government will cover 50% of the expense required for the import of manufacturing equipment.

The state government will create Gujarat Electronics Manufacturing (GEM) clusters for the ESDM ecosystem during the course of the following five years, in accordance with the policy plan. These GEM clusters will share infrastructure resources, testing labs, and R&D facilities.

READ | Jaya Prada on Azam Khan's dismissal from UP Assembly: 'Punished for his past actions'

(With inouts from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Saharanpur, UP: Shamli man burns mother-in-law alive as wife refuses to go home with him
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.