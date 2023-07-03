Search icon
Unmarried in THIS state likely to get pension as government plans to announce scheme soon

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, declared on Sunday that the state will soon introduce a pension programme for single persons between the ages of 45 and 60. Additionally, he stated that during the following six months, the state's old pension will increase to Rs. 3000 per month.

While speaking at a "Jan Samvad" function in the hamlet of Kalampura in Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promised that the administration will make an announcement about the project within a month. During the "Jan Samvad," the chief minister responded to a 60-year-old single man's demand about his pension by stating that the government is preparing to implement a new pension plan.

The chief minister gave the deputy commissioner of Karnal instructions to link the district's villages to the online world. Today, between 70 and 80 percent of work is completed online, necessitating the presence of Internet connection in rural areas, Khattar said. According to the chief minister, Karnal would be the first district to offer BSNL Internet access in every hamlet.

On the grounds of the community building, Khattar planted plants. Additionally, he said that a Sanskriti Model School will be built in the community of Kalampura. In less than two months, he gave the relevant personnel approval to build a new structure for the public school and a road connecting Kachhwa and Kalampura. The chief minister also disclosed plans to renovate a pond and build a volleyball court at the public school.

