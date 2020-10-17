Unlock 5.0: Maharashtra govt permits gyms, fitness centres to reopen from Oct 25

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that gyms and fitness centres will be allowed to reopen from October 25.

The chief minister also informed the representatives of gyms and fitness centres in the virtual meeting that group activities like Zumba and yoga and steam and sauna facilities will not be allowed.

He further said that the gyms should follow the proper COVID-19 prevention protocols, adding that the SoPs should be followed strictly.

“Gymnasiums and fitness centres are for the welfare of citizens, so care should be taken to ensure that there is no virus spread. The SoPs should be strictly followed,” he said.

Thackeray said that proper safety measures like physical distancing, sanitisation, use of masks, should be mandatory. Moreover, he said that health checks of trainers and staff should be done regularly.

Earlier the Maharashtra government allowed metro rail services in Mumbai to resume operations from October 15.

While shops in the state have been given permission to remain open for another two hours, from 9 AM to 9 PM, starting Thursday.

In addition, the state government has allowed the opening of all government and private libraries with COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, wearing face masks or shields and washing hands with soap.

However, religious places will remain closed.

The government also ordered the reopening of restaurants and bars as per the 'Unlock 5.0' guidelines issued by the Centre.

The state government ordered restaurants, bars and cafes to restart their operations from October 5.