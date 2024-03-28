Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been released by the Election Commission. The voting will be conducted in seven phases spanning from April 19 to June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. During the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13, Udhampur, one of the 6 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir, will cast its ballot. In the previous Parliament election held in 2019, the voter turnout for this constituency was 1182680. It's important to note that the voting date for Udhampur is May 13 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Since the announcement of the election schedule, both major party and independent candidates have submitted their nominations. While some parties have already unveiled their candidate lists, others are announcing candidates as the election process moves forward. It's worth noting that Dr. Jitendra Singh has been declared as the BJP candidate for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr. Jitendra Singh won from Udhampur with a total of 724311 votes. Vikramaditya Singh, the nominee of the Indian National Congress, received 367059 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 61 percent in the polls. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Jitendra Singh had won from Udhampur, securing 724311 votes. He had defeated Vikramaditya Singh, who was contesting from the Indian National Congress. Dr. Jitendra Singh secured 357252 percent of the votes in those elections.