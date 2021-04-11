Uttar Pradesh: Two children dead, over 150 shanties gutted after fire breaks out in Noida

Two children were killed and 150 shanties were destroyed after a massive fire broke out at Bahlolpur slum cluster in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday. Police and fire officials immediately rushed to the spot. The blaze has been doused by the firefighters and a rescue operation is underway.

"Bodies of two children have been found in the area. The fire has been doused," said a police officer while speaking to ANI.

The fire broke out around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Bahlolpur village under Phase 3 police station limits, according to officials.

"Around 150 shanties got destroyed in the fire. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced financial help of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the two children who lost their lives in today's fire incident.