Tripura West Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP's Pratima Bhowmick takes a dominating lead

Who will win Tripura West

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 02:16 PM IST

Tripura West Lok Sabha Election Results Update:

As of 2:13 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pratima Bhoumik has taken a massive lead of over 1.4 lakh vote margin ahead of the Indian National Congress' Subal Bhowmik.

Tripura West LS constituency profile:

Tripura West is one of the two Lok Sabha seats in the state. It is a state where the majority Bengali speaking community holds the key. Agartala is part of Tripura West. The election to this seat will be held on April 11. 

Tripura West is an unreserved Lok Sabha seat and there are 30 assembly segments which are part of the seat. Tripura West has been a seat which has oscillated between Congress and Left from the beginning. 

In the last two decades though, it has been one-way traffic with CPM comfortably winning all the elections. However, with the change of political fortunes in the state, this election is likely to throw up a different result. BJP riding the Modi wave has got power in the state and has further managed to increase their presence in the Panchayat elections. Thus BJP will be an overwhelming favourite to win the seat. 

However, it suffered a setback when party vice president Subal Bhowmick left the party to rejoin Congress. Within days he was announced as the Congress candidate from Tripura West. To add to its worry, IPFT ally in the state has decided to contest from both the Tripura seat. 

BJP candidate from this seat is Pratima Bhowmick and she is up against former party colleague Subal Bhowmick. Sitting Left MP, CPIM's  Shankar Prasad Dutta is also in contention. For IPFT, Brishketu Debbarman who is an MLA will be contesting. 

