Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan's 'more dangerous than corona' remark sparks anger, Amit Malviya hits out

As the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 nears, the war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Central ruling party BJP has become fierce. The blame game is on, and each one is making more derogatory remarks against the other with each passing day.

The latest controversy is about the Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's public remark on BJP, which has angered the saffron party. Only recently, speaking at a blood donation camp, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan had attacked the BJP, calling it "more dangerous than the coronavirus".

"Keep your ears and eyes open because there are some people around you who are more dangerous than corona. Do you know what is more dangerous than corona? It is the BJP. Because they don't understand our culture. Because they don't understand humanity. They don't understand the value of our hard work. They only know business. They have a lot of money. They are spreading it everywhere. And then they turn people against each other on the basis of religion and trigger riots," the actor-turned-Trinamool leader said at a meeting in her constituency Bashirhat.

The BJP's social media head Amit Malviya, who is also the co-convenor for the Bengal elections, was quick to respond. Malviya hit out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her party leader's statements and accused her of appeasement politics.

"In WB, the worst kind of vaccine politics is unfolding. First, Siddiqulla Chowdhury, a sitting minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, holds up trucks carrying vaccines. Now a TMC MP, campaigning in Muslim majority Deganga, likens BJP to Corona. But Pishi (aunt) is silent. Why? Appeasement?" Amit Malviya tweeted.

The BJP leader was referring to an incident in Burdwan on Wednesday, when a health department van carrying vaccines from Kolkata to Bankura was stuck in a traffic jam on the highway, reportedly because of a blockade led by Bengal minister Siddiqulla Chowdhury. Police had to escort the van through a different route to bypass the jam.

Siddiqulla Chowdhury later gave an explanation that his highway protest had been announced earlier and the police had been informed of it, but he had not been alerted to the possibility of the van with vaccines on the route.