‘TMC targeting Hindu religion as it's tolerant’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra’s ‘meat-eating’ remark on Kaali poster row

File photo

The poster of an upcoming movie called ‘Kaali’ has sparked a row in India due to its provocative nature, which has offended the Hindu community. The poster shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, which is being slammed by many.

In the midst of the controversy, TMC leader Mahua Moitra had said that she saw Goddess Kaali as a “meat-eating, alcohol accepting” goddess, a statement which did not sit well with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

At an event organized by a private TV news channel, BJP social media head Amit Malviya slammed the statements made by Mahua Moitra, saying that the TMC leader “insulted” Goddess Kaali, and dared her to make a similar statement about a deity of another religion.

During the news event, Malviya said, “Freedom of speech is only for insulting Hindu Goddesses. From MF Hussain to Owaisi to now Moitra, all have selectively targeted the Hindu religion because they know that Hindus are tolerant.”

Saying that TMC is full of “Hindu-hating bigots”, BJP leaders also said that party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee should apologise for the statements made by Moitra in relation to the Kaali poster row.

BJP state vice-president Rathindra Bose said, “TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should clarify it. This is not the first time that such instances have been reported. Earlier too TMC leaders have done the same. We think this is the official stand of the ruling TMC to hurt the sentiment of Hindus to get votes.”

To all you sanghis- lying will NOT make you better hindus.

I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking.



Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog.

Joy Ma Tara — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2022

Sparking a controversy, TMC MP Mahua Moitra has said that she sees Goddess Kaali as a “meat-eating, alcohol accepting goddess.” After the massive backlash to her statement, she clarified that she did not mention any movie poster or smoking in her remarks.

Moitra, who is known for her bold and at times controversial statements, wrote on Twitter, “To all you Sanghis- lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink are offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara.”

READ | Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan triggers row by making anti-Constitution remarks, know what he said