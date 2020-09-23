5 Indians who made it to Time's '100 most influential people of 2020' list

The TIME magazine has released the annual list of 100 pioneers, leaders, titans, artists, and icons which have made an impact on the contemporary world.

List of Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential people

1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it to the Time Magazine’s list of '100 most influential people of 2020,'

2. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also features on the list.

3. 82-year old Bilkis, the 'dadi' who became the face of Shaheen Bagh protest.

4. Professor Ravindra Gupta, known for his work on HIV/AIDS treatment.

5. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Narendra Modi is the only Indian politician who made it to the coveted list.

PM Modi has appeared four times on the list since coming to power in 2014. His name has appeared on the list in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020. In 2015, former US President Barack Obama wrote a profile for him for the magazine.

For more than a decade, the TIME 100 annual list has featured some of the world's most significant artists, leaders, scientists, activists, and entrepreneurs. The list includes people influencing the world while working in different fields.

Time has also listed US President Donald Trump, Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris, the former Vice President and the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, American physician Dr Anthony Fauci, German chancellor Angela Merkel and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro among others in the 100 most influential list.