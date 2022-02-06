‘Those who fired at me were murderers of Mahatma Gandhi’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on UP shooting

Just a few days after the shooting attack on the political leader in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi campaigned in the Asara village of the state, making a bold statement about the firing incident that took place on Thursday.

While campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Owaisi said on Saturday that those who were responsible for the gun attack on him were the same as those who murdered Mahatma Gandhi.

During the public meeting, the AIMIM chief said, “They fired bullets at me because I dared to look into the eyes of BJP and tell the truth. Those who fired at me are the very people who had murdered Mahatama Gandhi. If you kill one Owaisi, lakhs of Owaisis will be born.”

The leaders made this comment in reference to the incident when four rounds of gunshots were fired at the Owaisi's car at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh while he was returning to Delhi. The leader further warned the minorities against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Claiming that Yadav will not keep his promises, Owaisi said, “I'm alerting you today that Akhilesh will cheat you again. He is giving a lollipop to minority community leaders that they will be made Rajya Sabha members, MLCs, but he will not do anything later.”

While addressing the participants of the Muslim section of society in the upcoming elections, he said, “They go to the doorsteps of others and ask for tickets, they should come to me, we will give (them) tickets."

He added that similar to elephants being tied to a chain, Muslims have been tied to a political party. Launching an attack at the ruling BJP, Owaisi said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “tells lies like his Ustad (Narendra) Modi.”

The AIMIM chief was offered Z category security by the government after the firing attack, but he refused the security offer and demanded a fair probe in the matter. A detailed report of the incident will be submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on February 7.