Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

RARKPK Twitter review: Netizens say Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

THIS is why Bihar boys mysteriously received crores in their bank accounts

This is the second incident of a huge wrong amount being sent to a bank customer or made to reflect in the statement in Bihar in recent times.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2021, 08:34 AM IST

Two boys in Bihar's Katihar district who were rumoured to have mysteriously received crores of rupees in their bank accounts was nothing but an error in the banking system. According to the branch manager of the bank where the boys have their account said that the amount showed in their account statement was due to an issue in Core Banking Solutions (CBS) system. 

Meanwhile, Katihar DM Udayan Mishra has said that no money was transferred into their accounts. Class 6 students, Ashish Kumar and Gurucharan Biswas had received Rs 6.2 crore and Rs 900 crore, respectively, in their bank accounts on September 15.

This is the second incident of a huge wrong amount being sent to a bank customer or made to reflect in the statement in Bihar in recent times.

The two boys named Guru Charan Vishwas and Ashish Kumar have accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. They were expecting to get some money under a government scheme to buy school uniforms and pay for related expenses. However, the boys and their parents were in for a surprise when they found out that a huge amount of money had been credited into their accounts.

The news soon spread like a wildfire and people rushed to ATMs to check their account balance hoping for similar luck.

Earlier, a person named Ranjit Das of Bihar's Khagaria district also received Rs 5.5 lakh in his Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank account. The man refused to return the money to the bank, claiming the amount was government relief sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

