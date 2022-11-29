‘This is Rajasthan Congress’: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot’s show of unity days after ‘Gaddar’ row

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot with KC Venugopal | Photo: ANI

“This is the Rajasthan Congress,” All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopa said on Tuesday holding the hands of both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot aloft. The display of unity between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot comes days after an exchange of words that left the party embarrassed.

Gehlot and Pilot, who have been in a power struggle which even saw a rebellion, were recently embroiled in a fresh controversy. Gehlot had called Pilot a “gaddar (traitor)” in an interview, saying that he cannot replace the Rajasthan CM as he had rebelled against the party in 2020 and attempted to topple the Congress government in the state. Pilot had responded saying that such “mud-slinging” will not be helpful.

However, days later the two leaders came together on Tuesday ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering the state on December 4. The two prominent faces of the Congress in Rajasthan came together at a press meet following a meeting on preparations for the Yatra.

“Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have assured that the Yatra will be the one of the most successful in the country. I am also sure that Rajasthan will also be the number 1 state,” Venugopal said.

“When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets then we are assets... Where is the dispute then,” the CM Gehlot said, recalling the words of the party leader in Indore. “This is the beauty of our party that after our top leader says anything, there is no scope (for further argument),” he added.

