Watch: Video of AAP's Joginder Bunty dancing with gun in hand goes viral, BJP says 'true face' of party

BJP shares video of AAP candidates Joginder Bunty dancing with gun | Photo: Twitter/@Shehzad_Ind

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has shared a video today (November 29) of AAP candidate Jogender Bunty dancing with a gun in hand seems to be in a drunk state. In the video, Bunty is seen with a few other men dancing to a famous song 'Mungda'. This is a new addition to the series of clips shared by the BJP to expose AAP workers ahead of the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharing the video, said, "AAP candidate from ward 19 Joginder Bunty drunk on power & more with a pistol. Ministers are corrupt, candidates are gundas - true face of AAP! Kattar Gunda! But Kejriwal won’t sack him because he deserves Bharat Ratna!"

Kejriwal ki Sarkar , Kejriwal ka Parshad



AAP candidate from ward 19 Joginder Bunty drunk on power & more with a pistol



Ministers are corrupt, candidates are gundas - true face of AAP!



Kattar Gunda! But Kejriwal won’t sack him BCoz he deserves Bharat Ratna! pic.twitter.com/au2z9NYaDG — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 29, 2022

BJP shared another video earlier, of jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside the Tihar jail. BJP shared this video alleging that the leader has been getting 'VVIP treatment' at the cell.

Read: Video: Woman thrashes man with chappal on stage during 'Justice for Shraddha Walkar' event

Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday for providing "VVIP" treatment to the jailed minister in Tihar after a new CCTV footage purportedly showed Satyendar Jain having a conversation with the jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

"Yet another video of Tihar put out by the media! This time Satyendra ka Darbaar has Jail Superintendent who has now been suspended!," tweeted Shehzad Poonawalla.

BJP pulled a sting operation to show an AAP MLA's brother-in-law asking for a bribe in exchange for the ticket. The municipal election is scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 4 to elect 250 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 7.