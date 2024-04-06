Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MI vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Avesh Khan for helmet throwing celebration after win against RCB in IPL 2023

'Not his fault, the franchise has...': Sourav Ganguly's message to Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya

CBI busts child trafficking network in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Avesh Khan for helmet throwing celebration after win against RCB in IPL 2023

'Not his fault, the franchise has...': Sourav Ganguly's message to Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

8 world's ugliest animals

8 films based on cricket to binge-watch on Netflix

9 plant based foods with more protein than egg

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this film; it earned Rs 150 crore

Meet actress, who lived with 9 ‘psychopaths’ in 3 BHK, lived on one egg, bread, now earns Rs 2 crore for 5-minute role

HomeIndia

India

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency holds great significance as it is Kerala's capital and largest city. Over the years, the seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to take place later this month. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16, the general elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. In Kerala, the parliamentary elections for its 20 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single day on April 26 (second phase).

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency holds great significance as it is Kerala's capital and largest city. Over the years, the seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the upcoming general elections, The Congress Party has again fielded the incumbent MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor for the Thiruvananthapuram seat. Dr. Shashi will be eyeing for his fourth straight win in the constituency. On the contrary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidacy of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar. Furthermore, Pannyan Raveendran, the Left Democratic Front candidate, will also give a tough fight to the BJP and the Congress in the constituency.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2019 results 

In the previous general elections, Dr. Shashi Tharoor from the Congress Party won the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, securing 416131 votes. Whereas, BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan was the runner-up who secured 316142 votes.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Shashi Tharoor had yet again emerged victorious in the constituency with 297806 votes, defeating BJP’s O. Rajagopal who secured 282336 votes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BB17's Ayesha Khan questions paparazzi 'where are you zooming', slams them for clicking actresses without consent

Shani Trayodashi 2024: Know date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance

Bhumi Pednekar recognised for work against climate change by World Economic Forum

'Hope The Goat Life gets an Oscar': ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Last-minute guide: JEE Main exam begins today, tips to manage stress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement