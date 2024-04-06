Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency holds great significance as it is Kerala's capital and largest city. Over the years, the seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to take place later this month. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16, the general elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. In Kerala, the parliamentary elections for its 20 seats are scheduled to be contested in a single day on April 26 (second phase).

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency holds great significance as it is Kerala's capital and largest city. Over the years, the seat has been a stronghold of the Congress party.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the upcoming general elections, The Congress Party has again fielded the incumbent MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor for the Thiruvananthapuram seat. Dr. Shashi will be eyeing for his fourth straight win in the constituency. On the contrary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidacy of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar. Furthermore, Pannyan Raveendran, the Left Democratic Front candidate, will also give a tough fight to the BJP and the Congress in the constituency.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, Dr. Shashi Tharoor from the Congress Party won the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, securing 416131 votes. Whereas, BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan was the runner-up who secured 316142 votes.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Shashi Tharoor had yet again emerged victorious in the constituency with 297806 votes, defeating BJP’s O. Rajagopal who secured 282336 votes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.